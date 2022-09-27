NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A family in the East is one step closer to getting a brand new home thanks to Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity.

On Thursday, the organization held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the beginning of construction on the Sanchez-Perkins family’s new home. It’s coming after they put in months of dedication to get to this point.

“This is a huge step in the right direction for our lives, we’ve been working very hard to reach this point,” said future homeowner Gustavo Sanchez.

The home is being built for Sanchez and his partner Jessica Perkins, their children, and Perkins’ grandmother.

The couple lost their jobs due to the pandemic. They have since relocated to the area, work here and live in a rental home for the time being.

“The past three years, we’ve moved seven times. Once we get this house, we won’t have to move on unless we choose to,” said Sanchez.

Because there are several people living in their current home, the family met the qualifications to apply for assistance.

They began their process with Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity a year ago and are working to get everything done, like the required coursework and the 400 “sweat equity” hours.

“This home is going to give them something to give to their children. It’s going to save them money in the long run. They’re excited, beyond excited,” said Tammy Blizzard, executive director of Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity.

This is the organization’s 102nd Habitat Home Build project in Carteret County. They’re hoping to have this one done in April.

To read more about Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity and its efforts, click here.