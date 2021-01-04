Hobby turns into something for Carteret County woman to help neighbors during pandemic

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County woman is helping neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic with something she started as a hobby.

Megan Hunter of Atlantic Beach began crocheting blankets a year ago to get over the post-holiday blues. Coronavirus lockdowns gave her more time to work on them, and she found herself making dozens of them.

She now donates her blankets to Carteret Health Care for newborns and to a nurse who does home visits to check on babies. Hunter said she has never met any of the families who have gotten her blankets, but has heard from a grateful parent.

“One of the moms did reach out to me,” Hunter said. “She had a medical emergency during her birth and she didn’t even get to see her baby for a while. And she said how much the blanket meant to her during that time.”

Hunter said she’s made 100 blankets in the past year.