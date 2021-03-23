Honoring our Hospital Heroes at Carteret Health Care: Support, family and hope

Editor’s note: All this week, WNCT will be paying respects and saying “thank you” to many of the healthcare workers who have been on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday – Martin General Hospital, Williamston

Tuesday – Carteret Health Care, Morehead City

Wednesday – CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern

Thursday – UNC Lenoir Health Care, Kinston

Friday — Vidant Medical Center, Greenville

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It has been over a year since COVID-19 hit the state of North Carolina. Carteret Health Care has been seeing COVID patients from the very beginning.

Claudia Gillikin is a respiratory therapist and said it has been a long and hard yet rewarding year. For her, the hardest part is knowing her patients, seeing what they have to go through and knowing their families at home.

Were a small community hospital so we know a lot of these residents. Claudia Gillikin, respiratory therapist

Gillikin explained that they are not just taking care of these COVID patients. They are also their support system, family and hope. She also said she had COVID and has survivors’ guilt thinking of the patients that did not make it.

Alexandra Ajamian is a team leader for the COVID unit at Carteret Health Care. She said the hospital itself isn’t experiencing challenges, they are more personal. She said every worker at the hospital has come together to ensure the best possible care for COVID patients.

Chief Nursing Officer Patti Hudson sees and hears their stories daily. We asked her on a scale of 1-10 how proud she is witnessing the strength and perseverance of her team.

She said 199.