MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Hope Mission is set to host its annual Empty Bowls Luncheon Fundraiser for the 20th consecutive year.

This event will be held at the Civic Center, which is located at 3505 Arendell Street in Morehead City. This year’s Empty Bowls fundraiser will take place on February 23. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Empty Bowls is an International project to fight hunger and for local organizations to help their communities. Proceeds from this event will go to Hope Mission and Martha’s Cupboard. Both ministries help feed the hungry in our community.

With the purchase of a ticket, guests can pick a handcrafted bowl made by professional potters, high school art classes and various individuals. They can also enjoy two bowls of soup donated by Carteret Community College Culinary School students.

Hope Mission is a non-profit ministry serving disadvantaged people in Carteret County by providing food, clothing, financial assistance, recovery from substance abuse, shelter for the homeless, compassion, prayer and other means of support.

Hope Mission is largely financed by donations from individuals, businesses, civic groups, and churches.