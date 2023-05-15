MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday was National Water Safety Day and officials with the Town of Emerald Isle want swimmers to be careful this summer.

Officials said there are a few things to be cautious of, including rip currents. They added it’s important to keep a flotation device nearby in case it’s needed and to never swim alone.

“Knowing and understanding those flags system is imperative for safety,” said William Matthias, Deputy Fire Chief for Emerald Isle. “Mother Nature can change very quickly, very rapidly out here. And so seeing that those flags, check in on those flags, what they mean definition wise, always monitoring as the day goes on.”

Matthias said they have already had a few calls for rescue. Lifeguards will be fully staffed on the beach strand next week and will be on patrol until September 30.