‘I feel better that he is safe and where he needs to be.’ Joshua Clauson’s father speaks after missing son found

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — After being missing for eight days in the Croatan National Forest after going for a walk, Joshua Clauson was found safe after he walked into a neighbor’s yard on Ram’s Horn Road last Sunday.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told 9OYS that Clauson was transported from Carteret Health Care in Morehead City to CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern earlier this week. Clauson is still in stable condition.

9OYS was able to speak Thursday with Joshua’s father, Ronald Clauson, who lives in Kansas. He said he has been in contact with his ex-wife for information on Joshua daily.

Ronald Clauson said Joshua was supposed to be on a plane at 6 p.m. to visit him the day he went missing. Four days after his son was found, he said he is thankful but also frustrated for what his son had to go through.

Ronald Clauson also said he is working to get to North Carolina to see his son in person and be able to reunite after all he has gone through.

I feel better that he is safe and where he needs to be. Still want him to come back and if he can’t, then I will figure out a way to get there, which I have been trying to do. I haven’t been face-to-face with my son going on six years now. Ronald Clauson, Joshua Clauson’s father

Ronald Clauson said his son drank rainwater for liquids while he was out in the forest and that he would only sleep when he was too exhausted to keep walking. He also said Joshua usually went for hikes and walks but never got lost.

Buck told 9OYS the missing person investigation is now closed but he still wants to ask Joshua some questions once he is in a better headspace.