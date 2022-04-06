INDIAN BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Exciting news for the town of Indian Beach as there is a new fire chief in the Carteret County beach town.

James “Benny” Whitley accepted the position as the new fire chief at the Indian Beach Salter Path Fire Department. Whitley is coming in with 25 years of fire service experience, with the last six as the chief of the Newport Fire Department.

The former chief, Josh Haraway, stepped away from the position in mid-March. Deputy Chief William Jackson has been filling in as the interim fire chief. Jackson will be working alongside Whitley when he steps into the role. He begins his duties in early May.

