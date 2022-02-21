Indoor triathlon coming to Cape Carteret this Saturday

CAPE CARTERET, NC (WNCT) – A unique event happening this Saturday will allow people to test their skills and have fun while doing it.

The “GYM” Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness will host its third annual indoor triathlon named Crystal Coast Indoor Triathlon. It starts this Saturday, February 26, from 8 a.m. to noon at their facility.

“The “GYM” is committed to motivating our community and helping meet the need for local events and healthy activities,” said Jessica Diaz, RRCA certified race director. “This event is our way of giving local athletes both beginner and experienced an opportunity to compete and achieve their fitness goals. A portion of the proceeds and all donations made to this event will benefit local swim teams.”

Crystal Coast Indoor Triathlon is a 20-minute swim in the gym’s heated indoor saltwater pool followed by a 20-minute spin class and a 20-minute treadmill run. The event is both for beginner athletes and more experienced triathletes who can use this event as training for their goal triathlon.

For more information call (252) 393-1000 and go here to register online at https://runsignup.com/ccindoortri

