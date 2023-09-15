What do the following locations have in common:

Dubai, Montreal, London, Las Vegas, Orlando, Moscow, Amsterdam, Brussels, and … Atlantic Beach NC?

All are hosts of the International Laser Display Association’s (ILDA) annual world conference! Members from far away as Norway, Germany, France, and Austria will descend upon Atlantic Beach September 17-September 20 — and Atlantic Beach will hold the unique distinction of the only location to ever host an open to the public laser show exhibition!

“Although Atlantic Beach is the smallest city to ever host our conference, we found out the area has major advantages. Our hotel has a pier, and they generously allowed us to do a public laser exhibition featuring some of the best artists around the world on Sunday, September 17. Local residents are invited to meet at the beach in front of the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlantic Beach hotel starting at 5:00 p.m with a dance party. The laser show will begin at dark, probably about 8:00 and last around one hour,” said ILDA executive director Patrick Murphy.

“Our host, Emerald Owl Productions of Emerald Isle, presented us the idea to feature some of the world’s best, award-winning laser works. Viewers will see beams overhead as well as graphics on a screen strung beneath the hotel’s pier.” said Murphy.

The show is being made possible by a grant from the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority and donations from LaserNet of Miami, Florida and Emerald Owl Productions.

LIMITED PARKING; CAR POOL/TAXI LOT AT CARTERET COMMUNITY COLLEGE

PARKING OPTIONS:

ILDA has been informed that there will be limited parking.

1) EARLY PARKING AT THE DOUBLETREE HOTEL

If you really want to see the laser show, your best bet is to come very early and park at the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlantic Beach hotel, where the laser show will take place. The hotel will be charging $20 per vehicle on a first come, first serve basis. Unfortunately, there are limited spots and we anticipate that they will fill fast.

2) CARTERET COMMUNITY COLLEGE “CARPOOL/TAXI LOT”

In an effort to help, ILDA has rented the entire Carteret Community College parking lot from 3 PM-Midnight to be used as a “Park & Ride.”

The address is: 3505 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557

ALL available spots on campus, over 400, are allowed since it is Sunday. You may park in “faculty/staff only” spots since the College is closed that day

ILDA tried to hire shuttles as well, however, due to a lack of shuttle drivers available on Sunday, THERE ARE NO SHUTTLES! However, you may carpool from this lot or order a Taxi, Uber, Lyft, etc. Parking at the college is FREE!

There will be no one to man the college lot as all of ILDA is putting on the show. However, you may park there at no charge and arrange your own transportation.

WHERE TO WATCH THE SHOW:

The best access to the show is the EAST public access of the DoubleTree Hotel. Look for the portable toilets at the front of the access. The laser show exhibition will project eastwards from the hotel pier. This means there will be NO view of the show on the west side of the pier. Due to a large screen attached to the pier, access to cross under the pier will be limited.

Viewing will also be limited if you are too close to the pier — you will want to stand far enough back to see all the lasers coming at you! See the photo below.

Laser beams will have significantly weakened by the time they reach downtown Atlantic Beach. While you will see some light in the distance, it will not be an ideal view of the laser show.

HANDICAP ENTRANCES:

Both the east and west access are handicap accessible. If you need a beach wheelchair, call the Atlantic Beach Fire Department at 252-726-7361.

Remember the EAST access is the side the show will be visible.