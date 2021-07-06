Investigation ongoing after firefighters battle early-morning dune fire in Atlantic Beach

Crystal Coast

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is working to find out why a dune fire was sparked early Tuesday morning.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department got a call at 1 a.m. Tuesday of a fire in the dunes over the Charlotte Avenue area. When they arrived, they found a fire had consumed about an acre of the dune.

Crews were able to put the fire out before it could spread to homes on the West Boardwalk, officials said. Deputy Chief Casey Arthur said the fire was likely started by illegal fireworks but the investigation was still ongoing Tuesday afternoon.

