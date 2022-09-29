EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An investigation is taking place in Emerald Isle after a fire damaged an unoccupied home.

Officials said they responded on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. to a call of a structure fire at 1506 Emerald Drive. The fire was put out within 25 minutes. Emerald Isle Fire Department, Indian Beach Fire Department, Western Carteret Fire & EMS, Emerald Isle EMS and Emerald Isle Police responded to the scene. Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative also assisted by turning off utilities to the structure.

It was determined shortly after the fire was put out that a special investigation would take place since the home was unoccupied and under renovation.

There were no injuries.