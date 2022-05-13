JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In Jacksonville, the Veterans of Foreign Wars is hosting their VFW Fest tomorrow, inviting all service members and families to come to join in on the fun.

They are planning to have live music, food, and raffles as well as resources from other military organizations. The event raises money to help assist local veterans.

Incoming Post Commander Wendy Silvera adds that they are also celebrating Active Duty Appreciation Day.

“This is our biggest fundraiser for that and we really want active duty to come out and, and not have the perception that this is an old, dingy, place old men hanging out. No, we’re very inclusive of everybody,” stated Silvera.

The fundraiser starts at 11 a.m. and will finish around midnight and will be held at 1450 Piney Green Road in Jacksonville.