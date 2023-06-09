PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Kayak For The Warriors hosted its 4th annual golf tournament on Friday at the Country Club of the Crystal Coast.

All proceeds from the 18-hole tournament go towards the organization Hope For The Warriors, which helps support local service members and their families.

“We are founded here and camp last June. So the Crystal Coast is very near and dear to our heart. So amazing to come out and just see the generosity of the supporters in the local community,” said Danielle Rose, National Donor Events manager at Hope For The Warriors.

Over the past 16 years, Kayak For The Warriors has helped raise close to a million dollars to help give back to military members in need.