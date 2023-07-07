ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the fourth year the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department is partnering with the Atlantic Beach Ice Cream and Candy Shop to reward kids for being safe throughout the town.

Kids that practice safe habits such as having flotation devices in the water or riding bikes with helmets on are given tickets for free ice cream. The Police Chief said the program is a great way to build a positive relationship with local families and visitors from out of town.

“It’s no doubt that the ocean is the most dangerous obstacle faced in Pine Knoll Shores. And we really wanted a way to connect with the young people that come to town with their parents, whether they live here, whether they’re visiting here,” said Police Chief for Pine Knoll Shores, Ryan Thompson.

Thompson added they had six ocean rescues in recent weeks, so it’s important to know the flag system and pay attention to rip current conditions.