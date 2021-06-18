Live blog: Final full day of Big Rock as anglers look to reel in the big one

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Day 5 of the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is the final full day of competition.
While Friday’s fishing runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday’s fishing wraps up an hour earlier. That means anglers literally have 11 hours left to capture that big blue.
- Natural, 521.6 pounds (caught Tuesday)
- Outnumbered, 512.4 pounds (caught Thursday)
- Widespread, 479.2 pounds (caught Thursday)
- Following Seas, 448.8 pounds (caught Monday)
- Anticipation, 446.8 pounds (caught Thursday)
- Dancin Outlaw, 419.3 pounds (caught Thursday)
Friday’s coverage
Follow the Big Rock as it happens: Website | Twitter | YouTube
===============
Thursday’s coverage
Blog: Big day of catches shakes up Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament leaderboard; Natural remains at top spot
Kelci O’Donnell got to spend a day on one of the boats participating in the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. She’ll have a report on what it’s like on the high seas along with the competition at the big event during Friday’s newscast.
===============
Wednesday’s coverage
Blog: No blue marlin caught on Day 3 of 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament
===============
Tuesday’s coverage
Natural catches 521.6-pound marlin to take tourney lead
‘We’re seeing really good, solid traffic’: airport directors react to uptick in travel amid Big Rock Tournament
===============
Monday’s coverage
First day wraps up with Following Seas landing first blue marlin at 448.8 pounds