Live blog: Final full day of Big Rock as anglers look to reel in the big one

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Day 5 of the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is the final full day of competition.

While Friday’s fishing runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday’s fishing wraps up an hour earlier. That means anglers literally have 11 hours left to capture that big blue.

LEADERBOARD

The weather was NOT stopping Boat Natural from celebrating their victory. It wasn’t stopping the crowds from seeing it either! #bigrocktournament #BoatNatural @wnct9 @bigrockfishing pic.twitter.com/5v0JJ5QGSg — Kayla M Schmidt (@kaylamarie_tv) June 16, 2021

Natural, 521.6 pounds (caught Tuesday) Outnumbered, 512.4 pounds (caught Thursday) Widespread, 479.2 pounds (caught Thursday) Following Seas, 448.8 pounds (caught Monday) Anticipation, 446.8 pounds (caught Thursday) Dancin Outlaw, 419.3 pounds (caught Thursday)

Friday’s coverage

Kelci O’Donnell got to spend a day on one of the boats participating in the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. She’ll have a report on what it’s like on the high seas along with the competition at the big event during Friday’s newscast.

What a day! No fish hooked but had such a great time with this amazing crew on StarFlite.



Stay tuned for special behind the scenes coverage of a day out at sea for @bigrockfishing @wnct9 pic.twitter.com/EkRiecQjKd — Kelci O'Donnell (@KelciodonnellTV) June 17, 2021

