ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Our latest Living Local series takes us to a Crystal Coast town that sees many visitors during the summer.

Atlantic Beach has beaches, restaurants, shopping, history and much more. One of the highlights of the area is Fort Macon, a place brimming with history and nature. As many as a quarter million people come out here each year.

Fort Macon has many things to do besides just history, from taking a walk on one of the nature trails, bird watching and guides tours of the historical site. People from all over come to learn about the roles it played from pre-colonial times to World War II and beyond.

“There are all kinds of aspects to Fort Macon’s history, past and present, that folks are curious about,” said Paul Branch, a park ranger. “They go into the fort itself and realize this is where it all happened.

“They can touch the bricks and realize and walk on the walkways that people walked on before. It really gives you a presence. It really does. It’s a unique place.”

Park officials say there’s really something for everyone. From being able to fish and swim to all kinds of demonstrations. Park gates open at 8 a.m. The fort closes at 5:30 p.m. but the area itself doesn’t close until 8 p.m.

For more information on Fort Macon, click here and here.

Atlantic Beach is also known for fishing. The Captain Stacy Fishing Center has been around for more than 60 years. You can’t miss it on the Atlantic Beach Causeway.

It offers all kinds of full-day and half-day fishing, shark fishing, live bait and more. It has a long family tradition.



“Captain Stacy was my father,” said Leslie “Sonny Davis,” owner of the business. “I named all the businesses after him. Been that way forever.

“He used to fish for a business too, in fact, that’s where we got started at. I was about this big. We have a lot of repeat customers for many years, and they keep coming back.”

You can find out more about this center by clicking here.