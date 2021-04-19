Officials: Living shorelines and nature-based solutions better protect the coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Coastal Federation is working on projects along the coast to promote nature-based solutions for natural disasters and protection.

One of those projects is a ‘living shoreline,’ another term for a nature-based solution. It is created from rock or recycled oysters and is a better buffer for protecting marshes rather than a bulkhead.

NC Coastal Federation shows how oyster shells protect marsh grass plantings

Rachel Bisesi, The NC Coastal Federation Education Coordinator, said the marshes act as buffers against storm impacts. They also act as natural filters to clean polluted water.

That affects the fishing industry to ensure clean water for fish and for what we eat from it. The living shorelines protect those marshes.

It’s trying to mimic the natural landscape or the way that the water naturally infiltrates in the ground to protect the waterway and coastal environment. Rachel Bisesi, NC Coastal Federation education coordinator

The recycled oyster shorelines not only protect but also create a habitat for over 300 species.

Earth Day is this Thursday (April 22).

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

Volunteer for coastal clean ups

Save oyster shells and donate them to the NC Coastal Federation

Pick up your trash

Visit the NC Coastal Federation website for more.