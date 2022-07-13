CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – The construction of the first of three living shorelines in Carteret County has begun.

Right off Hwy 24 between Cedar Point and Swansboro is the beginning stages of the shorelines. Officials say once it’s all complete it will improve the resiliency of the coast.

“A living shoreline is really a nature-based approach to trying to prevent erosion and damage caused by rising seas,” said Executive Director of the NC Coastal Federation, Todd Miller.

It does this by using a mold with oyster shells bound together by concrete.

“Eventually what you will see there is the fringing oyster reef that will attach to these concrete blocks and then and then the marsh itself will grow out and come right up to that, that roof to create a stable shoreline,” said Miller.

This will ultimately protect the marsh that protects the highway.

“What we’re really doing is just creating a speed bump, that will absorb the wave energy as it comes to the shoreline and allow the marsh to prosper behind that pump,” said Miller.

That’s where the NC Department of Transportation comes in. They’re joining forces with the Coastal Federation to protect the highways that run along the coast.

“As we have experienced more extreme weather and flooding, you know, we’ve seen the vulnerabilities of our highway system,” said Miller.

Miller said this project will be done in three parts. Next up is under the White Oak River Bridge.

“This is an essential link, you know, for many, many 1000s of people that commute the highway every day, and it’s being undermined by erosion on the north side of that causeway,” said Miller.