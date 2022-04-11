MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An aquarium in Carteret County is reaping the benefits of its efforts to care for endangered species during the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores now has $59,000 to use for their program. The reimbursement comes as part of a reward for taking care of three endangered species of sea turtles and an alligator.

“We are so grateful for the support that has been given and in honor in recognition of the work that we did to take care of these species and are very excited that we are able to welcome guests back this summer in a much more comfortable situation,” said Liz Baird, director of the aquarium.

The money is coming from the Endangered Species COVID-19 Relief Program. The team said they’ll be using some of the funds for teaching materials.