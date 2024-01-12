BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re a few weeks away from Mardi Gras celebrations and preparations are already underway.

One hosted by the Beaufort Business Association already has people talking. A local brewery wanted to participate in this year’s festival as a vendor but now they’re being told they’d have to sit out of all the fun.

“The person that was in touch with had mentioned being a vendor at Mardi Gras. So I signed up for that,” said the owner of Mill Whistle Brewery, Matthew Herman.

“I received a call later that just said that there was an exclusive sponsorship deal with a large corporation that went along with the beverage vending rights.”

The Beaufort Business Association is a nonprofit with the goal of promoting tourism, enriching the local economy and raising funds for community events and projects.

“There’s over 420 craft breweries in North Carolina, and 47 of those craft breweries exist right here in the coastal region,” said Herman.

“We’re in a smaller demographic, smaller people, more tourist-based economies. So when these little events come up, that aren’t during the middle of tourist season, it’s a great way to keep our businesses, you know, above the red line.”

In a statement sent to WNCT, the BBA said they’ve worked with the same sponsor for beer sales for the last 10 years and are gracious for their donation. They state BBA is the exclusive seller of beer and wine for the event.

With their current event model, ABC permits, town approval and liability insurance do not allow any other vendor to sell alcohol at this event for a profit.

“We’d really like to be out there getting our product in front of people,” said Herman. “It’s not just this event, there’s many events where this is starting to happen, where large corporate conglomerates are coming in and getting exclusive beverage contracts for different events.”

They add that the BBA doesn’t exclude any business from sponsoring their events, including local beer and wine distributors. So if anyone is interested in providing a donation, they can contact them.

“I was unaware that there were any opportunities in these most recent events. But I’m now fully aware and understand that that opportunity exists and it might be a good way to advertise our brand,” said Herman.

Officials with the Town of Beaufort added that they have no say on who can or cannot be a vendor at events.