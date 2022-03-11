NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Some residents in North Topsail Beach are up in arms because of a recent decision made by the town to pass on a project that many residents say will help preserve the town’s beaches.

NC Representative Phil Shepard organized a meeting with the town members to answer concerns from residents who now want to annex themselves into Surf City so they can participate in the project.

“My reason for being here is not to take aside one way or another. But to give you what the state law says what is legal, what’s not legal what you can and can’t do,” said Shepard.

Phase five is an area at the southernmost tip of North Topsail Beach, bordering Surf City. Shepard said after getting numerous emails from concerned residents of phase five about possible annexation, he said he’s there to clear the air. He said unfortunately the federal government, the local county commissioners and even the towns alderman can’t make that decision.

“It has to go to the North Carolina General Assembly and be approved by the North Carolina General Assembly. And there are specifics that go along with it in order to do that,” said Shepard.

But what exactly has caused this uproar?

“The core issue was due to the opting out of the Corps of Engineers 50-year beach renourishment project, that was the issue Surf City is participating North Topsail Beach decided at the last minute that we could not afford to be a part of it,” said property owner in phase five of North Topsail Beach, Robert Box.

As Box explained, they believe the town missed out on a big opportunity to restore and preserve the beaches.

“What the Army Corps of Engineers is doing here is they’re actually bringing in for 4.2 million tons of sand to basically extend the beaches beyond the dunes by about 100 yards, I believe, like a football field,” said Box.

But why did the town pass up on this?

“There was not one board member who was against the project. It’s just that the costs continue to escalate to the point where town-wide we would have had to triple taxes to pay for that four miles of beach,” said Mayor of North Topsail Beach Joann McDermon.