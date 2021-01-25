Longtime Carteret County commissioner stepping down due to health concerns

Crystal Coast

by: WNCT staff report

Bill Smith (Carteret County Commissioners website photo)

MOREHEAD CITY (WNCT) — A Carteret County commissioner is stepping down from his position due to health problems.

Bill Smith represented District 2 in the county since 2010. In a statement released Monday night, he said, “In my comments shared with commissioners (Monday) evening announcing my intent to resign, I thanked a lot of people who have been instrumental in my success over the last 10 years. With their help, support and guidance, I have done my job as a commissioner with what I felt was best for Carteret County and not for Bill Smith.”

Smith’s resignation becomes official on Feb. 1.

