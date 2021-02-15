Longtime Carteret County Schools employee gets drive-by parade to recognize her retirement

BEAUFORT, N.C. — A Carteret County Schools employee was honored Monday for her years of service.

District spokesperson Tabbie Nance was hired 29 years ago by Tom Davis, the school system’s former superintendent. Davis has been in a nursing home and hasn’t been out much due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, he and many others were able to attend Monday’s parade.

Nance said Davis’ presence meant the world to her. He was joined by nearly every school official in the county along with parents, students, members of the county’s law enforcement organizations and more to show their love to Nance.

“I’m just grateful and so appreciative for the support and the love that I felt today,” Nance said.

Current Carteret County Schools Superintendent Ron Jackson said Nance is the gold standard when it comes to dedication to the school system.