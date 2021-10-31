Lt. Col. Sheller receives plaque from Emerald Isle for military service

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lt. Col. Stuart Sheller received a plaque from the mayor of Emerald Isle Sunday morning to thank him for his service.

Scheller was recently charged for showing contempt toward superior officers. He gave a short speech, thanking the community for its support and addressing the importance of unity in the United States.

“I believe in love and I believe in unity, and I think we’re very divided right now, and you know I have to be careful what I say right now, I am still under a gag order, I obviously have very strong opinions about this, and I plan to communicate that soon,” Scheller said.

Scheller now lives in Emerald Isle. He said he chose the town because of its veteran community. He said he’s not sure how long he’ll be living there.

