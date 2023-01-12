MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s that time of year when officials in Carteret County are coming together to help gauge the economic outlook for the area in the new year.

The 2023 Economic Outlook Luncheon was held Thursday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center. Business is booming and officials say they continue to break records along the Crystal Coast, with more and more people visiting each year.

“I think we’ll continue to see record numbers of visitors. We also have people who are second homeowners who are becoming first homeowners,” said the director of Carteret County Economic Development, Michele Querry.

The Carteret County Economic Development Foundation has three initiatives they want to pursue in 2023. The first is a housing initiative.

“We’re actively working on workforce housing; we understand there’s a shortage of that. And there’s also a shortage of talent. And those two things go together. So, we’re trying to address that problem,” said Querry.

The second is a focus on entrepreneurs and remote workers and the third is their efforts to continue to grow the Crystal Coast Women in Business Network.

“I hope there’s an awareness and a preparedness for what’s to come to help businesses and individuals, community leaders to develop goals for the coming year,” said Chairman of the Carteret County Economic Development Foundation, Jacob Joplin.

According to officials, the local housing market is stable, and businesses are continuing to do well, too. And as they look forward to the busy summer season, officials said the area is well-positioned to have growth in 2023.

“It’s going to be a really good year for us, and we’re excited to continue you have a very strong business climate and a strong economy,” said Querry.