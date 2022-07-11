MOREHEAD CITY, N.C (WNCT) – Authorities have identified the man who died in Sunday’s morning crash in Morehead City.

Jarrett Preston Moore, 45, of Beaufort, died after hitting a utility pole near a railroad crossing located not far from the city’s port.

According to Morehead City Public Information Officer Alizé Proisy, the contributing factors to the crash were exceeding a safe speed for conditions due to heavy rain. Officials said Moore ran off the road to the right and failed to reduce speed before colliding with a large steel Norfolk Southern railroad crossing post. Moore was also not wearing a seat belt.

Proisy said there is further investigation pending as to impairment.