MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Morehead City early Sunday.

Fire and EMS responded to U.S. Hwy. 70 and Fourth Street around 2 a.m. to a report of a crash, according to Morehead City Public Information Officer Alizé Proisy. Witnesses said the man who was killed was traveling toward Beaufort when he hit a utility pole near a railroad crossing located not far from the city’s port.

The man was pronounced dead when help arrived. His name had not been released as of early Sunday afternoon due to notification of next of kin.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was underway.