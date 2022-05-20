EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Yummy!

It was an opportunity to meet those that represent the town of Emerald Isle. Town officials on Friday held a pancake breakfast and open house for residents. They gave tours of the different buildings and let residents know what it takes to keep the town running.

“We weren’t able to do things, you know, things like this for a couple of years. And we think it’s really important to get back outside, get back out into the communities and give us an opportunity to meet with our residents and give our residents an opportunity to meet us,” said Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland.

The chief of police, the town’s fire marshall and even the mayor were whipping up pancakes for residents who stopped by.

