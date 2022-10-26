MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Big talent is coming to Eastern North Carolina.

The Merz Trio will perform at the First Presbyterian Church on November 5 at 7 p.m.

The Merz Trio has won numerous awards and is known for its unique musical style. The Merz Trio has won top prizes like the 2021 Naumburg, 2019 Concert Artists Guild, and 2018 Chesapeake Competitions just to name a few.

This event is part of the American Music Festival held at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 1604 Arendell Street in Morehead City.

Tickets are $32 and can be purchased at the door or online. Tickets for students or active–duty military are $16 and are available at the door. Students 18 and under and one accompanying adult chaperone may reserve free tickets by calling.

For more information, click here or call 252-342-5034.