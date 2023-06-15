BEAUFORT, N.C. — What do goats, yoga and craft beers have in common?

The Mill Whistle Brewing Company, Carteret County’s oldest craft brewery, is hosting a Goat Yoga session, also known as “Caprine Vinyasa,” on Saturday from 10-11 a.m.

“We see ourselves as not only an outlet for great craft beers and a venue for replacing and friendly get-together but as a community entertainment center,” said Mill Whistle owner Mat Herman.

“Hosting Goat Yoga seemed like a novel and fun thing for customers and people who haven’t had a chance to visit yet,” says Herman.

Evan Miller of Zen Hooves, the company that trains and supplies the goats, said 20 to 25 goats will be present and they are well suited to understanding their roles in the event.

“Goat yoga is done the same way as regular yoga, except, that goats are present,” Miller said.

“The goats may sit on your back while in certain poses or just wander around and provide some extra cuteness and amusement. You may be able to take breaks and cuddle with some of the goats if you wish.”

For more information, contact Matt Herman at 919-949-1436 or John DeSantis at 985-413-9889.