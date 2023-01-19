MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – Morehead City has announced Christopher S. Turner will serve as its next city manager.

Mayor Jerry Jones made the announcement on Thursday during a special meeting held by the City Council. The council voted unanimously to hire Turner for that role. Turner has served as Interim City Manager since July 20, 2022.

A consulting firm out of Chicago, Baker Tilly, helped conduct the city manager search. There were 77 candidates who applied and 11 semifinalists. Those 11 were narrowed to six, including Turner, before in-person interviews were made.

“I am excited to continue serving Morehead City, eastern North Carolina and the Crystal Coast,” said Turner. “Over the last six months, I have had the pleasure and honor of serving the citizens of Morehead City in an interim role.”

Chris, a Morehead City resident, has worked in local and state government for more than 21 years. He started his career in Greensboro, continuing his service work in Greenville, followed by several years with the Carteret County Government where he served as assistant county manager and human resources manager. Most recently Chris served as Interim City Manager of the City of Newport before returning to the private sector.

City Council agreed to a three-year contract for the City Manager position. The Manager’s contract can be viewed here on the city’s website.