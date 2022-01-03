Morehead City closes roads due to flooding from winter storm system

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Following the storms in Morehead City from Monday’s frontal system, multiple streets are closed due to flooding.

Shepard Street between 4th Street and 12th Street was closed due to flooding, in addition to Evans Street between 4th Street and 8th Street.

As of right now, Morehead City Fire and EMS Chief Jamie Fulk does not know the extent of the damage from the storm. He said there are multiple docks that have been destroyed, as well as water damage to businesses in the area. There is also no power for some homes and businesses along the waterfront.

“This flooding that we had (Monday) is similar to a hurricane flooding. The waters up substantially, and you can see where the water line was, and that’s what we typically see during a hurricane,” Fulk said.

Fulk says it’s surprising to see this much damage from a non-named storm. He said some of the worst damage they’ve seen thus far have been the dock at South 8th and Shepard, where the foundation has been completely washed off, as well as the Bask Hotel parking garage, which was filled with water.