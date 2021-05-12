Morehead City Council votes to move library

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — At their monthly May City Council Meeting, council voted to terminate further funding of the Webb Library building located at 812 Evans Street effective December 31.

The Council is committed to a public library in the downtown area and has two possibilities for a new location. The old City Hall and the Municipal Building will both become vacant this fall with the completion of the new City Hall. Council hopes to have enhanced, updated facilities for the public at the new library site.

In 2006, the Town of Morehead City and the Webb family decided to work together to continue historical operations at the Webb building. The Webb Family Trust continues to own the building and the City has been operating, improving and maintaining the facility so that it could remain open for public use.

The City has already invested more than a million dollars for the upkeep of this property and there are still expensive issues with the building that need to be corrected. In addition, the County eliminated their annual $50,000 contribution to the library in their current budget and those funds will not be reinstated.

The City Council has determined that the cost to the taxpayers for continuing the operation and maintenance of the aging structure is too overwhelming to be justifiable.