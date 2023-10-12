MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A couple has been charged after Morehead City police officers arrested and charged them with sexual assault of a juvenile.

The incident happened on Sept. 26, according to a Facebook post from the Morehead City Police Department following an investigation into the incident. Detectives arrested Jeffery Carroll Salter, 37, and Alexandria Elaine Salter, 33, both of Morehead City.

With the assistance of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Salter was arrested at her home in Morehead City and Jeffery Salter was arrested at his mother’s home in Brandywine Bay. Jeffery Salter was charged with one count of Indecent Liberties With a Minor, a felony, and received a $125,000 secured bond. Alexandra Salter was charged with one count of Accessory After The Fact, a felony, and received a $40,000 secured bond.