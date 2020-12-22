Morehead City couple donates money to feed health care workers

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A local couple is helping to give back to frontline healthcare workers along the Crystal Coast. It’s an act of kindness one man has long wanted to do and his wife is making it happen.

This all started when Snapperz restaurant owner, Chase Hanford, began his 4 Days of Giving. Hanford and his team provided free meals to first responders across Carteret County for four days.

Hanford said the idea came to him after he lost his grandparents to COVID-19 this year. He said it’s been a hard year personally and professionally, which is why he felt the need to help others.

The effort’s in overtime. There were no plans for a fifth day of meals, but a couple who eat at Snapperz regularly provided the money for meals to healthcare workers at Carteret Health Care.

“Even though they’re not from this area, they’re just really good people. It didn’t surprise me as much cause it’s just something they do regularly but I was honored they asked me to do it,” said Hanford.

For David and Kathleen Schaffer’s 37th anniversary, his wife made her husband’s dream come true.

“She hands me an envelope and it’s a card and there’s a note saying that we’re going to be sponsoring Chase and doing this thing with Chase and to feed the folks at the hospital,” said David Schaffer.

Schaffer had been longing to feed health care employees with the help of Hanford’s restaurant.

“He’s asked me multiple times over the last year and I’ve told him no, but for his anniversary present, maybe I could do that,” said Hanford.

The two are helping a community on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight. Medical workers say this year has been busy, stressful, and difficult.

“It just makes me feel grateful that I am in this profession, in this community,” said Lisa Schaffer, registered nurse at Carteret Health Care.

Niki Wheeler, chief radiation therapist at Carteret Health Care said, “It is unbelievably humbling and very kind.”

David said the act of kindness is nothing compared to what healthcare workers are dealing with right now.

“It’s easy for us compared to what they have to do so it’s pleasurable for everyone involved,” said Schaffer.

Snapperz employees served three shifts at Carteret Health Care starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 9 p.m.