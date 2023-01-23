MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A business in Morehead City will be closed for a couple of weeks after a vehicle crashed into it Monday.

Dollar General, located at 3017 Bridges St., was damaged when police said the driver of a vehicle slammed into the building. It created a large hole in the building and forced the business to close.

Pictures in a Facebook post from the Town of Morehead City showed structural damage to the building both on the outside and inside the business. Police said the driver was not impaired and suffered minor injuries.