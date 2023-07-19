MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City man has been arrested and is facing several drug-related charges.

Willie Terry Lewis III, 29, was arrested on Tuesday by detectives with the Morehead City Police Department and deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. His arrest came after an investigation was conducted regarding the distribution of illegal drugs.

Officials found two ounces of cocaine, more than five ounces of marijuana and an undetermined amount of money in his home during a search warrant.

Lewis was being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.