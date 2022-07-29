MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – Morehead City has announced an interim police chief who will assume duties while a new police chief is hired.

On Friday, City Manager Christopher S. Turner announced the appointment of Deputy Police Chief Bryan Dixon to interim police chief, effective Thursday. Dixon will continue in the role until the selection of a new permanent chief is selected.

David Kelly handed in his resignation to the town council on July 18. This comes as Kelly just took the job back in December.

Dixon, who was appointed deputy chief in 2015, currently serves as commander of all divisions of the department both operational and administrative. Dixon has also managed the department’s CALEA accreditation, policy and NCLM Risk Management Programs in addition to serving as Incident Commander for multiple natural disasters most recently Hurricane Florence.

Dixon is a NC Department of Justice Certified Instructor across multiple disciplines and is a member of the National Tactical Officers Association, North Carolina Police Executives Association and North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police.

He joined the Morehead City Police Department in 1999. Dixon’s salary as interim police chief is $104,836.



Dixon is a graduate of both Methodist University and Western Carolina University. He holds a master’s degree in justice administration and a bachelor’s in criminal justice. He is also a military veteran, serving in the Army as a military police soldier with the 4th Infantry Division and 514th Military Policy Company from 1993-1996.

Dixon has been awarded the Army Achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal.



