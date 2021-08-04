Morehead City officials ask residents to complete survey for recruitment of new police chief

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Morehead City are encouraged to complete a survey to help officials pick their next police chief.

Current Chief Bernette Morris, who has been with the Morehead City Police Department since 1995, is retiring in November. On a post to its Facebook page, officials are asking citizens to fill out the survey so they can get a better understanding of what the city wants in regards to making its next hire.

All information is submitted anonymously. Residents have until Monday (Aug. 9) to complete the survey. Click here to access the survey.