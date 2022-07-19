NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A local pet store is helping pets at the Carteret County Humane Society.

Sea Paws is hosting its Paws in July event from now until the first week of August. They’re collecting everything from toys to treats to give to the animals at the shelter.

“This is not about us. It’s all about the shelter workers who do a great job and the animals that come in there,” said Sarah Vaughn, co-owner of Sea Paws. “We just want them to continue to be able to find a home eventually. So that is the goal.”

The pet store hosts a supply drive for the Humane Society around Christmas time as well.