MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Morehead City will hold an Accessory Dwelling Unit forum for Town residents and property owners on Thursday, May 4, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers at 1100 Bridges Street.

An Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) is an independent and self-contained residential dwelling intended for long-term rental or occupancy by an individual household or family.

The City Council has called for an ADU text amendment effort that will involve conversation with residents and property owners to explore what degree ADUs should be permitted in Morehead City.

Comment cards will be available at the public forum and at the Planning and Inspections Department Office located on the first floor of City Hall. In addition, comments may be emailed to mhcpi@moreheadcitync.org, with the subject line “ADU Comments.” Comments will be received through Friday, May 19th.