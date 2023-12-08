MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) — Morehead City Chief of Police Bryan Dixon has announced the appointment of a new deputy chief to fill the position he once held.

September Tuttle, who has 23 years of law enforcement experience, mostly in Winston-Salem, was named deputy chief, effective December 11. Dixon was previously the Deputy Chief from 2015 to Fall 2022, when he moved from Interim Chief of Police to the appointed choice.

“After careful consideration, I am happy to announce the selection of the next Deputy Chief of Police for the Morehead City Police Department,” said Dixon. “My goal in selecting the right person for this position was to find someone driven to make a difference, like-minded in focus and complimentary in skill sets and abilities as we look toward the future of this department. It is my firm opinion that I have selected the right person for the position in September Tuttle.”

Tuttle has more than 23 years of law enforcement experience. Her history is predominantly with the Winston-Salem Police Department, where she was in Support Services and Field Services Bureaus, as well as the Planning and Accreditation Section of the Office of the Chief of Police. She has most recently served as Captain with the Winston-Salem University Police Department and has an extensive background that includes administrative, investigative and management functions.

Tuttle earned her Associate’s Degree in Applied Sciences from Davidson County Community College and her Bachelor’s of Science from Western Carolina University, Summa Cum Laude. In addition to her extensive collection of in-service training courses and certifications, she is a recent graduate of the FBI Command College. She also has a NC General Instructor certification and is scheduled to complete her Specialized Firearms Instructor Certification in the near future.

“I am excited to be here as a part of the Morehead City Police Department, and to serve the citizens,” said Tuttle.