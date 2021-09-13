Morehead City police mourning loss of officer who died from COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City is mourning the loss of Master Police Office Jim Vaselovic, who passed away on Sunday after a long battle with COVID-19.
Vaselovic, 49, was loved by the Morehead City community, which was expressed in part from a Facebook post the Morehead City Police Department posted. Sunday night, patrol cars escorted him from Chapel Hill, where he passed away in a hospital, to Munden Funeral Homes in Morehead City.
Vaselovic was known as Officer Jim E.V. Community members gathered in silence on Sunday as his body was escorted.