Morehead City police mourning loss of officer who died from COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City is mourning the loss of Master Police Office Jim Vaselovic, who passed away on Sunday after a long battle with COVID-19.

Vaselovic, 49, was loved by the Morehead City community, which was expressed in part from a Facebook post the Morehead City Police Department posted. Sunday night, patrol cars escorted him from Chapel Hill, where he passed away in a hospital, to Munden Funeral Homes in Morehead City.

Vaselovic was known as Officer Jim E.V. Community members gathered in silence on Sunday as his body was escorted.

