MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Law enforcement from agencies across Carteret County spent the day at West Carteret High School on Tuesday training for an active shooter situation. The exercise focused on emergency response to an active shooter on campus.

The lead trainer for this exercise, Master Trooper Jeff Rink with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, says statistically during active shooter situations a single law enforcement officer is initially on scene, so this training focused on single officer response.

“Our School Resource Officers would typically be the first law enforcement on scene,” said Morehead City Police Captain Tim Guthrie. “Today we’re learning how to stop the threat by ourselves which is the ultimate goal.”

Including multiple agencies in the simulation helps ensure a coordinated, timely and effective response and recovery in the event of a major incident.

“We’ve got 160 officers getting exposed to my school’s layout,” said Chris Conger, school resource officer at West Carteret High School. “It is always good to have this type of refresher training on active shooter situations.”

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with Carteret Community College and the Carteret County Public School System organized the active shooter training drill. A second day of training will continue Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at West Carteret High School so additional law enforcement officers can be involved in the exercise.