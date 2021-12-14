Man at center of highway shutdown in Carteret County taken into custody by law enforcement; Hwy. 70 reopened

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City police say a part of Hwy. 70 in Carteret County was closed in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It has since been reopened.

In a post to its Facebook page, officials said the road was closed to investigate “a situation.” The area that was shut down was between McCabe Road and the intersection of Hwy. 24 and Hwy. 70.

Photos obtained by WNCT from Chloe Workman, who is also at the scene, showed a man with a gun. Law enforcement from several agencies were also at the scene and were enforcing traffic.

The man has since been taken into custody by law enforcement. No further details have been released by officials at the scene.