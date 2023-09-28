MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Morehead City is receiving $8.6 million in appropriations funding from this year’s state budget, going to three big projects.

Out of the budget, $4.6 million will be going to the Sugarloaf Island Shoreline Resiliency Project to continue to protect the downtown area during storms. And $2 million will be going to rebuilding Fire Station 3, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Florence.

“We have heard from the community that this is the positive approach, obviously, because anytime we can have assistance from state and federal level, completing big projects that are meaningful to the community, that is a huge blessing to us,” said Public Information Officer for the Town of Morehead City, Anna Smith.

“And so people are pleased with the hard work that went into making this a success and we look forward to being able to utilize those funds and put them forward to enhance Morehead City.”

The rest of the funds are going to Big Rock Stadium, where the Morehead City Marlins play. The town thanks the state legislature for making these upcoming projects possible.