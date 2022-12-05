MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — For the 32nd year in a row, the Town of Morehead City has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“This award is not representative of one individual or one department’s achievement,” said Jewel Lasater, finance director and assistant city manager for the Town of Morehead City. “It is a representation of the integrity and financial stewardship of the mayor, council and all involved city staff. The preparation of this report is the result of the desire of the mayor and town council to develop the highest standards of financial reporting. Their foresight in encouraging these standards is recognized. I wish to thank all government departments for their assistance in providing the data necessary to prepare this report and a special thanks to the Billing & Collections department for their significant role in this reporting. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Finance Department staff for their efficiency, accuracy and dedication and to PB Mares, LLP for their support in the preparation of this report.”

The ACFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the ACFR.

“This achievement stands as an unwavering testament to the professionalism of our finance team, its steadfast leadership and the City’s longstanding fiscal health,” said Christopher S. Turner, interim city manager. “Bravo to Jewel Lasater and the entire Finance Department.”