MOREHEAD CITY, NC: – Local restaurant Casa San Carlo will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in mid-May 2023.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on May 19th. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with extensive on-camera interviews with key staff about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Serving authentic Italian cuisine from many regions, the restaurant is headed up by Chef Carlo Cappiello who hails from Sorrento, Italy. His extensive experience in culinary arts in Europe and the United States enables him to offer an extensive menu of Italian specialties including pastas, chicken and veal dishes, and soups and salads.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location on Friday May 19th from 2 pm to 5 pm EST. The press is invited to attend. Casa San Carlo’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.

About Casa San Carlo: Open every day but Tuesday, and only for dinner Monday, Casa San Carlo is located at 913 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557. Telephone is (252) 773-4218. For more information visit www.italianfoodmoreheadcity.com.

About ABR: America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and restaurant marketing company based in Florence, KY, travels the country telling the stories and highlighting the unique food of locally owned independent restaurants as part of their ABR Roadshow. Restaurants are featured not only on ABR’s Restaurant Network of social media channels and website, but also each individual establishment’s Facebook page. With over 800 episodes filmed, America’s Best Restaurants is the premier marketing agency for restaurant owners and operators to have their story broadcast coast-to-coast. Visit AmericasBestRestaurants.com to learn more and to view the episodes and profiles of hundreds of America’s Best Restaurants!