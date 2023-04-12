MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A few organizations in Morehead City were facing issues with reserving a field for youth athletic programs.

The issue has been simmering for a while but it really came to the forefront back in March. At Tuesday’s town council meeting, a licensure agreement was approved to exclude the fees that come with reserving a field for the remainder of 2023. The Morehead City Parks & Recreation Department will be revising its policies and procedures manual due to the pushback.

“We’re grateful to have this now something that we don’t have to worry about for the fall season, because our registrations actually opened up on May 1. So this is just a load that’s been taken off us that we don’t have to worry about it,” said Dennis Filipe, director of operations for Seashore Soccer League.

The licensure agreement will also allow food trucks to set up at games and tournaments as there are no concessions available at the fields.