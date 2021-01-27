Morehead City to host food truck event on St. Patrick’s Day

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City wants to share the luck of the Irish with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in March.

The town’s parks and recreation department will host a lunch-time food truck jamboree from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17. There will be eight trucks in the old KMart parking lot for people to get a bite to eat. Organizers said this will give people something to do while still following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It was important for us to host something this year since we had so many cancelations. So we felt like this being outdoors and like plenty of space and food, you can’t go wrong,” said Victoria Ward, parks and recreation supervisor.

Signs will be posted to remind people to social distance, and masks will be provided.